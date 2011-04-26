Microsoft Looking To Unload One Of The Sites It Bought For Bing

Photo: Associated Press

Microsoft has put comparison-shopping site Ciao on the block, according to a report at Mergermarket.Microsoft bought Ciao’s parent company Greenfield Online in 2008 as part of its acquisition binge to improve its search engine — it also bought travel information site Farecast and contextual search service Powerset for more than $100 million apiece around the same time.



Microsoft then relaunched its search site as Bing the following summer.

Microsoft eventually sold Greenfield’s survey business to Toluna in 2009 for an undisclosed sum, keeping only the Ciao search sites, which operate in seven European countries.

The report says Microsoft would probably get less than $100 million for the sale. Possible buyers include Kelkoo (owned by UK private equity firm Jamplant), Shopzilla (owned by Scripps), or PriceGrabber.com (Experian).

Ciao was one of the original companies named in the European Union’s antitrust investigation of Europe, which started last fall. Microsoft formally added its name to the complaint last month.

Microsoft would not comment on the report.

