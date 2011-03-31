Microsoft's Marketing Chief Is Leaving After 22 Years

Photo: Microsoft

Mich Mathews, the head of Microsoft’s powerful marketing organisation and one of Steve Ballmer’s trusted lieutenants, is leaving the company after 22 years, reports AdAge.Mathews controlled all of Microsoft’s marketing and public relations efforts for most of its history, including its multibillion dollar advertising budget.



Mathews has been on Microsoft’s Senior Leadership Team for years, and is one of only two women on the team, along with HR head Lisa Brummel.

She helped burnish the company’s image in the wake of its antitrust trials, and was an officer of the company for a few years in the early 2000s.

But she lost that spot when Chief Operating Kevin Turner came into the company in 2005. Shortly after that, she began reporting to Turner instead of to Ballmer directly.

Mathews told AdAge that she’s leaving in the summer, after she helps Microsoft complete a transition to ad agency Starcom Mediavest for all its U.S. advertising buying. Over the last few years, Microsoft has branched out to use a number of different firms, after relying almost exclusively on Universal McCann for many years.

