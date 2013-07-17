Microsoft Has A Full-Blown Mall Right On Its Massive Headquarters

There is a full-blown shopping mall right on the grounds of Microsoft’s sprawling campus in Redmond, Washington.



The Commons, as its called, opened in 2009. It’s on Microsoft’s West Campus and its near the buildings that house the Xbox group.

When we recently visited Microsoft’s campus we spent some time walking through the Commons. If you’re at work and you need to knock out some chores like banking, or a hair cut, the Commons is a pretty neat.

