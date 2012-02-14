Microsoft Makes Twitter Take Down Fake Steven Sinofsky Account

Photo: Microsoft

Over the weekend, @StevenSinofsky answered a question on Twitter from @wheelerk2011 who wanted to know if Windows 8 on Arm would be available for HP’s WebOS TouchPad.Yes, @StevenSinofsky replied: “@wheelerk2011 Yes, as part of our partnership with @HP we will be offering #TouchPad owners a free #Windows8 WOA upgrade from#WebOS.”



Ah! That’s not a bad idea.

So it’s too bad @StevenSinofsky was a fake Twitter account. His bio said so plain and clear, “I’m all about Windows 8 right now. And having a laugh. Oh, I’m not ‘the’ Steven Sinofsky by the way. He’s got a little project to focus on for now.”

Microsoft was not amused. Not only was @StevenSinofsky answering W8 questions on Twitter, he was contacting journalists asking for interviews and making announcements like this one:

“@MCHammer We want to licence ‘Can’t touch this’ for the #Windows8 launch. Problem is Microsoft has cut my budget. Can you help?”

So Microsoft gave him the Twitter equivalent of the Colbert Bump … it sent a public message to him via the @BuildWindows8 account, saying: “@StevenSinofsky please see guidelines on parody and impersonation. Your account is not following them them and has been reported.”

On the other hand, Twitter peeps watching this drama unfold were amused. For instance, @clubdirthill tweeted: “@BuildWindows8 @StevenSinofsky The internet police have been called! You’ll be back-traced, impersonator!”

After a few more harassing tweets, Microsoft relented, a little, saying, “@Chris123NT all in good humour, too much mail from confused people as account name a bit too real. follow the rules is all we ask :-)”

So @StevenSinofsky was closed, its tweets and followers deleted.

But the funny fake didn’t die. He moved to @FakeSinofsky, (with his tweets blocked from official Microsoft Twitter pages). He’s got more work to do. For instance, he needs to know:

‘If’ we provided Kinect control of #Windows8, what gestures would link to what actions? For instance which gesture to put the PC to sleep?

Good question. Which gesture is appropriate?

