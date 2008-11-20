Microsoft Makes Security Software Free, Symantec and McAfee Screwed (MSFT, SYMC, MFE)

Microsoft (MSFT) is offering aggressive pricing on its latest anti-malware product: free. Coming next year, Microsoft will offer “Morro” for free general download, with the current anti-malware add-on “Windows Live OneCare” (still on sale for $50 at the Microsoft Store) being slowly phased out.



Of course, Microsoft moving into the anti-malware space with a free product is disastrous for McAfee (MFE) and Symantec (SYMC), which have dominated the PC protection industry for years. Unfortunately, Microsoft will probably make a legal end-run around anti-trust regulators by not bundling Morro into Vista or Windows 7 — leaving Windows users with a less-than-fully-secure operating system out of the box unless they’re hip enough to know where and how to download Morro.

