Microsoft Makes Fun Of The iPad In Its Best Windows 8 Ad Yet

Microsoft is taking the fight right to Apple and the iPad in a new commercial.



In the spot, embedded below, Microsoft uses Apple’s Siri to highlight things that the iPad can not do that a Windows 8 tablet can do.

Interestingly, it’s not an ad for Microsoft’s Surface tablet. It’s for an Asus tablet.

This is the best ad for Windows 8 we’ve seen yet. It very clearly, and simply lays out what’s better about a Windows 8 tablet as compared to an iPad.

Previous ads had people dancing around and did nothing to promote Windows 8, which has been a critical dud.

We doubt this reverses weak sales of Windows 8, but it’s a step in the right direction.

