Here's The Blood Oath Microsoft Makes Its Employees Sign

Photo: Associated Press

This week, Microsoft won a restraining order against an employee who tried to leave to work for rival Salesforce.com. The reason: the employee, Matt Mizsewski, signed a standard employment contract with Microsoft that forbids him to work for a competitor for one year after leaving.Todd Bishop at Techflash dug through the court records and found the employment contract, and published it on Scribd. The non-compete clause is in paragraph 10. The contact also prevents workers from poaching Microsoft employees to join them at their new company, and says that Microsoft owns any inventions or copyrights created by employees during their employment, unless the creation was done entirely on the employee’s own time and doesn’t relate to Microsoft’s business.



The contract is below:

Microsoft Employment Agreement



