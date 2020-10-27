Microsoft built a refrigerator that looks like the Xbox Series X after people compared its new $500 video game console to the kitchen appliance

Microsot

In November, Microsoft is launching the Xbox Series X video game console, which has a physical design that has already been compared to a refrigerator.

Microsoft embraced the meme and made an actual functioning fridge based on the Series X.

It gave one to YouTuber iJustine, one to Snoop Dogg, and one more will be raffled off to a fan.

The actual Series X launches November 11 alongside its weaker Series S sibling.

Fans have been saying the new Xbox Series X looks like a miniature refrigerator, and now Microsoft is in on the joke.

The tech company first joined into comparisons back then the new system was announced, and now they have taken it even further.

Microsoft made three full-sized, functioning refrigerators that look just like the Series X. It gave one to Youtuber Justine Ezarik, better known as iJustine, who made an unboxing video showing off the product. Another was gifted to rapper Snoop Dogg. While the appliances won’t actually be for sale, the remaining fridge will be auctioned off to a fan, according to Slashgear.

In ads and promotions, Microsoft calls the new console the “fastest, most powerful Xbox ever.” General Manager of Xbox Games Marketing Aaron Greenberg has been retweeting posts about the refrigerator, jokingly calling it the “fastest, most powerful fridge.”

Take a look at the first Xbox refrigerator here.

Almost as soon the $US500 Xbox Series X was announced, fans made comparisons to a refrigerator thanks to the tall rectangular shape.

Ben Gilbert/Insider

Microsoft embraced the meme as early as March, with posts like this one showing off the comparison.

On Friday, Ezarik teased an upcoming unboxing video, with a massive box being dropped off by forklift.

About to drop the biggest unboxing video I've ever done ???? Any guesses what this might be?! pic.twitter.com/x7Bo41D4J3 — iJustine (@ijustine) October 24, 2020

The regular console isn’t actually out yet, so Ezarik said that hers was probably the first Xbox Series X unboxing.

This might be the first @Xbox series x unboxing? pic.twitter.com/T5aXhLcTY1 — iJustine (@ijustine) October 24, 2020

She also recreated Microsoft’s meme post, with a real-life comparison of the console and the refrigerator.

The full video shows that the fridge isn’t just a replica from the outside. It also mimics lighting and sound effects from the real thing.

Microsoft also sent rapper Snoop Dogg the refrigerator, who revealed in a video that he has already stocked it.

Snoop Dogg has an Xbox Series X fridge pic.twitter.com/7SUCJYdk36 — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 24, 2020

iJustine told her followers that the third refrigerator will be auctioned off to a fan. As one commenter noted, it could be perfect for storing drinks in a gaming room.

