Microsoft Loses A Top China Executive

Xiao Chen

Photo: Ad:Tech

Microsoft is losing one of its top sales executives in China, Reuters reports.Xiao Chen, VP of sales for MSN China, will leave the company to do his own startup. MSN China is a JV between Microsoft and other local sites.



With Google in retreat from China, this is a bad time for Microsoft to lose any executives there. Bing could try to fill the void Google leaves when it shuts down operations.

MSN China is losing to local rival QQ, which Reuters describes as “a chat messaging and social network operated by Tencent Holdings, China’s most valuable Internet company.”

