Microsoft Looks For Growth In Hipster T-Shirt Business (MSFT)

Microsoft’s (MSFT) ad agency has finally cooked up something cool — retro t-shirts we might actually buy.

AdAge: Microsoft is going from marketing computer programs to making clothes, with a new line of graphic tees dubbed “Softwear by Microsoft.”

“Softwear,” instead of software. Get it?

It’s no surprise that Crispin Porter & Bogusky—the agency Microsoft is relying on to make it cool—had a hand in the line of urban geek shirts expected to hit select stores on December 15. Crispin conceived of the collection, the branding and many of the designs, as well as all the marketing materials, an agency representative said.

The Redmond, Wash.-based software giant once again called upon a celebrity spokesperson to help it gain some street cred, this time, in the form of rapper Common. He contributed designs to the collection, reminiscent of the 80s, a time when he and Microsoft both came of age.

The line features retro MS-DOS fonts and a Bill Gates mugshot tee. It launched this week with a bash in New York.

