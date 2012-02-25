Microsoft Lobs An Ugly Shot At Employee Who Left For Google

Photo: Flickr

Microsoft has been known to sue employees who leave for competitors, citing non-compete agreements.Now, it’s smearing them on the way out the door.



On Wednesday, AdAge reported that a general manager at Microsoft Bing, Danielle Tiedt, had accepted a new job running consumer marketing for YouTube.

Then, a Microsoft spokesperson told the Seattle Times and Geekwire:

“We can confirm that Microsoft made the decision to part ways with Danielle Tiedt, effective immediately. We don’t comment on internal personnel issues, but we can say that the decision to part ways was not related to her interest in joining YouTube.” [emphasis ours].

Say what?

Read that second sentence again. A spokesperson said that Microsoft doesn’t comment on personnel issues. Then he went and commented on a personnel issue — and implied that Microsoft fired her before she quit.

We have no idea if this is true or not. We asked a couple people. No one would comment.

But even if it is, why did Microsoft have to say so?

The fact that Microsoft would offer this kind of slap on her way out the door shows two things:

Microsoft truly hates and fears Google — it’s not just a public show.

Danielle Tiedt must be seen as a pretty bad loss.

Stay classy, Microsoft. Congratulations to Danielle Tiedt on your new job.

