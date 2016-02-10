Microsoft has listened to angry customers and will now say exactly what's in Windows 10 updates

Microsoft/YouTube A screenshot from an advert for Windows 10.

Microsoft has listened to angry customers and will now say exactly what is being updated in Windows 10, according to Paul Thurrott.

“After listening to feedback regarding the level of disclosure for Windows 10 updates, we decided to implement a new system for communicating updates to the operating system,” Microsoft told Thurrott, one of the most well-respected watchers of the company.

“Today we are rolling out the Windows 10 update history site, a hub for the release notes that will accompany each update and serve as a historical record of prior release notes,” the company continued.

Microsoft previously obscured what was in each update to Windows 10, which lead some users to complain that anything could be in the software. Microsoft then promised to become more transparent last October and is now making good on that promise.

“We will be improving our documentation of what has changed within any individual update, and improving scheduling options for when updates are installed,” said Terry Myerson, the head of Windows and Devices, at the time.

The update log — which is just a list of what has changed — has been described by Thurrott as “the kind of transparency that I, other Windows watchers, and Microsoft’s customers have been asking for.”

Windows 10 now has over 200 million users, according to Microsoft, and will remain free until July when the company then has to make a decision.

