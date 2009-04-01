27 Big Name Developers Commit To Microsoft's "Marketplace For Mobile"

Microsoft (MSFT) is talking up its App Store “Marketplace For Mobile” at the CTIA mobile powwow in Vegas today, and has announced some very big names will be writing apps for Windows Mobile phones.
Among Microsoft’s partners are:
- AccuWeather.com.
- The Associated Press,
- CNBC,
- Developer One Mobile Software
- EA Mobile
- Gameloft
- Glu Mobile
- Handmark
- Ilium Software Inc.
- Jeyo Inc.
- Kinoma
- LiteScape
- Magmic Games
- Melodis Corp.
- MySpace
- Namco Networks
- Netflix
- Pandora
- PhatWare Corp.
- Resco s.r.o.
- ShoZu Inc.
- Sling Media Inc.
- SBSH Mobile Software
- Spb Software
- Web Information Solutions Inc.
- Zagat Survey.
Of course, we haven’t seen any of these apps yet, so it’s hard to predict how effective Microsoft will be in stemming the popularity of Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone.
