27 Big Name Developers Commit To Microsoft's "Marketplace For Mobile"

Microsoft (MSFT) is talking up its App Store “Marketplace For Mobile” at the CTIA mobile powwow in Vegas today, and has announced some very big names will be writing apps for Windows Mobile phones.



Among Microsoft’s partners are:

AccuWeather.com.

The Associated Press,

CNBC,

Developer One Mobile Software

EA Mobile

Facebook

Gameloft

Glu Mobile

Handmark

Ilium Software Inc.

Jeyo Inc.

Kinoma

LiteScape

Magmic Games

Melodis Corp.

MySpace

Namco Networks

Netflix

Pandora

PhatWare Corp.

Resco s.r.o.

ShoZu Inc.

Sling Media Inc.

SBSH Mobile Software

Spb Software

Web Information Solutions Inc.

Zagat Survey.

Of course, we haven’t seen any of these apps yet, so it’s hard to predict how effective Microsoft will be in stemming the popularity of Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone.

