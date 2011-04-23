Microsoft Lifts From Android For Windows 8 Log-On

A new video making the rounds shows that users will be able to unlock Windows 8 computers by entering a pattern on a keypad, just as they do on Android phones today.



Microsoft is revamping the next version of Windows to work better on touch screen tablets. Since tablets generally don’t come with a hardware keyboard, using touch patterns to log on seems like a necessary improvement.

Using touch to log-on is one of the areas that Apple has named in its patent suit against HTC, and is specifically aimed at the Android unlock screen. But Microsoft and Apple have a long history of patent cross-licensing, so they ought to be able to work something out.

