Microsoft, LG Sign Dull Mobile Deal (MSFT)

Microsoft (MSFT) and Korean electronics giant LG have signed a “preliminary agreement on strategic collaboration in mobile technology,” Reuters reports.



What does this mean? As far as we can tell, not much: An “annual top management meeting” and “continued strategic collaboration in R&D, marketing, applications, and services in the field of converged mobile devices.”

Translation: Nothing revolutionary. We expect to see more LG smartphones running Windows Mobile. But it’s not like LG signed an exclusive deal or anything like that. It’s also a member of Nokia’s (NOK) Symbian Foundation and is developing phones based on Google’s (GOOG) Android mobile operating system.

Bottom line: No harm to either company from a press release “deal” like this — Microsoft can use any help it can get as it goes up against Apple (AAPL), RIM (RIMM), and Android. But we don’t expect anything remarkable from this.

