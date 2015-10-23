Microsoft has laid off as many as 1,000 employees

Microsoft just posted a solid earnings report for its third quarter, handily beating on both earnings and revenue.

But The New York Times is reporting that Microsoft laid off as many as 1,000 employees on Wednesday in a cost-saving measure.

That’s in addition to the job cuts earlier this year, which were largely in Microsoft’s troubled phone division.

In a statement to the Times, Microsoft confirmed the layoffs and said that they were across business units, but declined to provide a number.

In the July of 2014, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced the company would be “streamlining” operations with the news that 18,000 jobs would be cut, representing 14% of its total workforce. It continued to have layoffs periodically through the rest of that year and into 2015.

While Microsoft’s past quarter was solid, it’s still being hit hard by the shrinking PC market, which has long been its bread-and-butter. This past quarter, Microsoft changed the way it reports financial results — but it’s been noted that under its old reporting structure, its results would have been underwhelming.

Business Insider has reached out to Microsoft for comment and will update this post when we hear back.

