Microsoft Lays Off 40 At Interactive Agency Razorfish (MSFT)

Layoffs hit otherwise healthy Microsoft (MSFT) last week, according to news buried in a Bloomberg report on Microsoft-owned agency Razorfish’s Wysiwyg acquisition:



The company cut 40 employees at its office in New York this week as clients reduced spending budgets in the financial-services sector, [Razorfish Chief Executive Officer Clark Kokich] said.

Kokich said the company has seen “a little bit of softness” in digital marketing amid the financial crisis, yet he sees growth continuing at a slower pace.

