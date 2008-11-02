Microsoft Lays Off 40 At Interactive Agency Razorfish (MSFT)

Layoffs hit otherwise healthy Microsoft (MSFT) last week, according to news buried in a Bloomberg report on Microsoft-owned agency Razorfish’s Wysiwyg acquisition:
The company cut 40 employees at its office in New York this week as clients reduced spending budgets in the financial-services sector, [Razorfish Chief Executive Officer Clark Kokich] said.
Kokich said the company has seen “a little bit of softness” in digital marketing amid the financial crisis, yet he sees growth continuing at a slower pace.
See Also:
Microsoft Books A Strong Quarter, But Outlook Is Cautious
Microsoft-Owned Razorfish’s Recession Strategy: Go Global (MSFT)
Wall Street Gives Up On Yahoo-Google Search, Wants Microsoft Deal
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.