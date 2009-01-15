Microsoft Layoffs Coming Tomorrow? (MSFT)

For weeks now, rumours have been circulating the Internet that Microsoft would be laying off employees on Jan. 15, tomorrow. As we approach the date, talk is intensifying.



WSJ: Microsoft Corp. is seriously exploring significant work force reductions that could be announced as early as next week, in a sign that the weak economy is prompting tough decisions even at one of the steadiest ships in the technology industry.

According to people familiar with its plans, the Redmond, Wash., giant is considering layoffs across its various divisions, a rare occurrence for the world’s largest software company. However, plans for the cutbacks are still in flux and Microsoft could end up finding alternative methods of reining in costs, one of these people said…

In the flurry of interviews Microsoft executives have given in the days surrounding CEO Steve Ballmer’s CES keynote speech, company reps (including Steve himself) have been vague on the layoff issue.

If layoffs do come, what will be cut, and how deep? We doubt that the “15,000” figure floated will come to pass: While Microsoft could stand to tighten its belt, it’s nowhere near in that much trouble.

Know more? Email ekrangel {at} alleyinsider {dot} com.

See Also:

rumours: Microsoft Layoffs Coming Jan. 15

Microsoft Firing 15,000 People On Jan 15? Unlikely

Microsoft Mass Firings “Grossly Exaggerated”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.