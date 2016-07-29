Microsoft is laying off another 2,850 people in the next 12 months

Microsoft Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft is planning to lay off 2,850 more employees in the next 12 months or so, according to a filing it just made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Here’s Microsoft’s full 10-K report.

And here’s the pertinent part from the document:

In addition to the elimination of 1,850 positions that were announced in May 2016, approximately 2,850 roles globally will be reduced during the year as an extension of the earlier plan, and these actions are expected to be completed by the end of fiscal year 2017.

The first 1,850 layoffs mentioned here were mainly from Microsoft’s struggling smartphone business, including 1,350 employees in Finland working at what was once Nokia world headquarters. These layoffs also included people in Microsoft’s salesforce, which was recently reorganized and saw the departure of COO Kevin Turner. In total, Microsoft laid off 7,400 employees in its last fiscal year, which ended on June 30th, 2016.

The new layoffs are a continuation of the same plan, and include the sales group as well as others. About 900 people affected by the new layoffs were already informed during the sales reorganization, according to a person familiar with Microsoft’s plans.

Microsoft recently revised its ambitious goal of getting Windows 10 onto one billion devices, as the deterioration of Windows phone business made that milestone unrealistic.

Windows phones from Microsoft and other vendors have less than 3% market share globally.

