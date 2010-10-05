Microsoft Launching Windows Phone 7 October 11

Photo: Gizmodo

Microsoft sent out press invites for the launch of Windows Phone 7 next Monday, October 11.We’ll be at the event in NYC to hear what Steve Ballmer has to say, and get our first hands on with Microsoft’s mobile OS. We’ll also try to stick a camera in Ballmer’s face and ask him a few questions — if we can get close enough.



Here’s what we know about the OS, so far. It’s not a complete bust, it actually looks pretty good.

Microsoft is pitching it as a “glance and go” OS. Which means you don’t have screen upon screen of app tiles to look at. You can see the most important features right on the home screen.

What we don’t know — will anyone buy these things? Will Microsoft actually make money on them? When will they actually hit store shelves (Presumably in a few weeks…)

There’s plenty of other questions, too. Let us know in the comments what you’d like us to find out, and we’ll do our best.

See Also: Microsoft Throws A Crazy Parade To Celebrate The Birth Of Windows Phone, Death Of iPhone

