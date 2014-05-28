Microsoft To Launch Real-Time Translation Through Skype

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says the company plans to launch a real-time translation tool for Skype before the end of this year.

He just announced this at the Code Conference in Southern California.

On stage, an English-speaking Skype executive, Gurdeep Pall, called up a German-speaking Skype executive, Diana Heinrichs.

They held a 5-minute conversation. The first executive would say something in English. Then, after a pause, the a computer voice would repeat what he said, but in German. Then the German executive would speak in German. After a pause, the computer spoke in English.

There were subtitles in both languages on the screen, too.

Nadella says the translator will be included in all Skype products across all platforms, including Skype’s iPhone and Android apps.

Read more about Skype Translator here.

