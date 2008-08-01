Microsoft Launches Last-Ditch Attempt To Persuade World That Vista Doesn't Suck

Microsoft has launched its campaign to change the global consensus that its Vista operating system sucks. How? By assembling roomsful of people, asking what they think of Vista (“It sucks”), and then letting them demo a NEW operating system called “Mojave,” which they then rave about.



You guessed it: Mojave is Vista.

The message: Vista doesn’t suck! People just THINK Vista sucks because that’s what everyone tells them! People who actually use Vista love it!

Want to check out the campaign for yourself? Refresh this page a few times until you get a Vista ad in the rectangle box (upper right) and click on it. A big video will launch. Watch it and then come back here and weigh in.

Will the new campaign persuade people that Vista doesn’t suck? Might it actually make Vista, gasp, cool? You be the judge.

See Also: It’s Not Just The Ads: Real People Don’t Like Vista, Either

