Microsoft is offering free online courses for job seekers to develop new skills and land roles in growing industries like tech and finance

- The US is grappling with record high unemployment rates as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
- Tech company Microsoft predicts that global unemployment could rise to a quarter of a billion people this year alone.
- In response to this rise in unemployment, some companies are offering resources to help workers develop new job skills and match them with companies hiring right now.
- On Tuesday, Microsoft announced a new worldwide initiative to provide free trainings for candidates looking to land in-demand jobs, which are increasingly digital.
- The program, which includes access to low-cost certifications, will combine data and learning content from Microsoft and its subsidiaries, LinkedIn and GitHub.
- The trainings will feature video courses covering everything from basic digital literacy to more advanced technical skills.
- Job seekers can sign up for specific trainings geared toward roles like software developer or financial analyst.
- Microsoft President Brad Smith said employees can also use the learning modules to “skill and reskill through their careers.”
- This echoes a broader trend of companies seeking tools to train workers to support artificial intelligence, automation, and other next-generation applications at work.
