Microsoft just brought back a popular feature from an app it's shutting down soon

Many people were disappointed to hear Microsoft was shutting down Sunrise, the popular calendar app it bought for $100 million earlier this year.

One of things that made Sunrise great was the time scheduling feature called Meet, a keyboard which let users pick the time and location of a meeting directly within an email.

But according to a blog post Thursday, Microsoft is bringing back a similar time-scheduling feature called FindTime as an add-in for its Outlook app.

The way it works is pretty straightforward: You simply have to choose the attendees, suggest the best possible time slots to meet, and have them vote for their preferred times. The user can then create a link to FindTime within Outlook, and send it over by email for attendees to vote directly within the app. You need to be an Outlook user to create the link, but not if you’re one of the attendees voting.

“We think scheduling a time can be more collaborative — and with FindTime, it feels almost magical,” Vivek Garg, a Microsoft developer who led the creation of FindTime, wrote in the blog post.

There’s certainly similar services to FindTime, like Doodle and NeedToMeet. But Microsoft is making it easier for existing Outlook users by making it an Outlook add-in that can be embedded directly within any email.

Here are a few screenshots to how it works:

