Microsoft Kumo Screenshots (Yawn)

“Kumo” it is–at least for the internal beta test. We’ll withhold the Bronx cheer for the name (Better than Windows HotLive Search or whatever the current branding is, but hardly blows our socks off). More importantly, the search interface looks just like…a search interface.



An improvement? Maybe. A game changer? Highly unlikely. Read more about why Kumo is doomed here >

(And please don’t protest that we’re jumping to conclusions without even testing Kumo’s relevance. It’s not about relevance. Other than a few hundred thousand technorati, no one is going to do a side-by-side relevance test. They’re going to go with what they know–Google–or what’s handy: Yahoo or Microsoft. If Microsoft wants to claw back share based on relevance, it’s going to have to make a quantum leap over Google, and we just don’t see that happening.)

Kara Swisher has two screenshots. Here’s an excerpt of one. Click through for the full version:

