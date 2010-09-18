Microsoft: Kinect Sales Are Going To "Blow Away" iPad Sales

A Microsoft rep says sales of its motion based Xbox Kinect will be huge this holiday season.



In an interview with Gamasutura, spokesman Kudo Tsunoda said, “The preorders have been really strong. As far as what we’re looking at for Holiday, this is going to be stuff that’ll blow away any of the sales you’ve seen with iPad.”

He might be right, depending on how you define “blow away.” Apple sold 3 million iPads in its first three months on the market. Lazard Capital Markets analyst Colin Sebastian is forecasting 3 million Kinects sold in the Holiday season.

During the Holiday season, we expect Apple to sell a lot of iPads, which means Kinect probably won’t blow away sales over that period.

Of course, this is a weird, imperfect comparison. Apple introduced an entirely new product. Microsoft is adding to its gaming console, emulating much of what’s popular already in the Wii.

