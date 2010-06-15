Microsoft Throws A Crazy Party For Kinect, Its Wii-Killer

Photo: Associated Press

Microsoft Kinect, a motion based gaming system similar to the Wii, had its big reveal last night in Los Angeles.Until now, the company had been calling it Project Natal. Aside from the name, it doesn’t look like there was much new information shed on the project. Microsoft has been showing demos of the project here and there, so we knew what to expect.



At gaming blog Kotaku, Mike Fahey shreds Kinect. He asks, “where’s the innovation?” and calls the games that are coming to Kinect “a pretty disappointing list.” The list of games looks like its the same as what’s available for the Wii.

Matt Buchanan at Gizmodo played a racing game on Kinect. His review: “It was fun, though I oversteered a lot, because the controls seemed to be a weird mix of tight (use little gestures) and loose.”

More exciting than Kinect was the event to unveil it, which featured Cirque du Solei in a crazy performance. At CrunchGear, the performance was lambasted for being an over the top spectacle. Here’s the money quote: “It was the kind of event thrown by a group of people who have no interesting ideas.”

