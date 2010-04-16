Microsoft Reveals KIN Phone Sales Strategy: They're Great For Sexting!

The advertising for Microsoft’s new KIN social phones “comes uncomfortably close to advocating sexting,” in the words of Consumer Reports, via PC World.



The advertisement for KIN, which we’ve embeded, shows a bunch of young hipsters dancing around. At the 35 second mark a young man slips his phone under his shirt, snaps a photo, then sends it to someone. Then we get a brief look at a young woman smiling.

While it sounds sorta ridiculous, PC World notes the KIN phone is aimed at people as young as 15. Parents probably don’t want their teenageers sending sexy-texts, and the occasional naked picture through their phones.



