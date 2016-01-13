Microsoft is killing support for old versions of Internet Explorer and Windows 8 today

Microsoft is killing support for Internet Explorer 8, 9, and 10 and Windows 8 today.

The software will no longer receive software or security updates from Microsoft, leaving users out in the cold if it ever became compromised.

According to Netmarketshare, the three versions of Internet Explorer have around 20% share of the total browser market, with around 9% for IE 8, 6.7% for IE 9 and 4.2% for IE 10. IE 11 has a 25% share while Edge, which launched alongside Windows 10, has a 2.75% share.

Windows 8, which launched in 2012, will no longer get security updates or patches. However, support for Windows 8.1, which launched two years later, will last until January 10 2023.

Microsoft is encouraging anyone who still uses older versions of its software to upgrade. Anyone who is using Windows 8 can upgrade to 8.1 which, when installed, grants access to Windows 10, bringing any user entirely up-to-date.

