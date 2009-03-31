Wikipedia Kills Encarta For Microsoft

Encarta, the Microsoft digital encyclopedia that debuted on CD-ROM in 1993, is finally being shut down. The lights will shut off on October 31, with Encarta Japan limping along until December 31.

Not too surprising — the site can’t touch either the traffic or content of Wikipedia. But then, neither can Google (GOOG) Knol or Encyclopedia Britannica.

