Nokia Has Another iPhone-Bashing Commercial And It's Really Bad

It seems like Microsoft is trying to take Samsung’s title as the official Apple-bashing smartphone provider.



The last string of ads for the Nokia Lumia 900, Nokia Lumia 920, and now the Nokia Lumia 925 are all about panning iPhone users. This time around, they are compared to pale skinned, red eyed, zombies not because of their Apple fanboy-dom, but rather because of the iPhone’s supposedly poor photo quality.

The commercial is just plain weird though. And it doesn’t even show off the what the Nokia phone can actually do as far as photo quality. Instead, the spot just makes claims that the iPhone takes bad photos.

Watch:

Picking on the iPhone is hardly new. While ad agency 72andSunny made it cool for Samsung, Nokia marketers actually slammed Apple in 2007 after it dropped the iPhone price by $200 and only allowed customers who had bought their phone 14 days prior to the cost drop to receive a refund.

Nokia took out an ad on Google that read “Sorry, Early Adopters” that appeared alongside the search term “iPhone price drop.”

Last year, Nokia released a series of alleged smartphone beta test videos that aimed to prove that iPhones were subpar. A voiceover at the end of the black and white videos said, “If you ever thought that maybe your smartphone wasn’t all it’s cracked up to be, that’s because it wasn’t.”

Strangely, all of the videos in the series except for the finale exclaiming in colour that “the smartphone beta test is over” have since been taken off YouTube and the accompanying website www.smartphonebetatest.com leads to nothing.

Then came a dull spot in October 2012 panning Apple for only selling smartphones in two colours whereas Nokia Lumias offer a larger variety:

And in April, Nokia released another ad mocking Galaxy and iPhone users’ rivalry.

We get what Nokia is doing, but is it working?

Samsung employed this strategy very well, but even it has moved on from only bashing its rival. Comparing iPhone enthusiasts to zombies might not be enough to get Lumias off the shelves.

