Microsoft Just Told The World To Not Buy A New Windows-Based Phone This Year

Microsoft just confirmed to APC Magazine that none of its Windows-based phones will be able to upgrade to its news Windows Phone 7 Series.



What’s that mean, exactly? Gizmodo put it best: “Every Windows Mobile phone out there’s officially dead in the water.”

Microsoft won’t abandon the old system, but it’s not going to put too many resources towards making it a kick-butt phone with killer features.

So, Microsoft basically just told everyone there’s no reason to purchase a new Windows mobile phone this year.

Unless you’re a super-fan of Microsoft, why invest in old technology?

The new, hot-looking, Windows Phone Series 7 won’t be ready until the end of the year.

See Also: Windows Phone 7 Series: Everything Is Different Now

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.