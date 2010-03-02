Microsoft Just Told The World To Not Buy A New Windows-Based Phone This Year

Jay Yarow
Microsoft just confirmed to APC Magazine that none of its Windows-based phones will be able to upgrade to its news Windows Phone 7 Series.

What’s that mean, exactly? Gizmodo put it best: “Every Windows Mobile phone out there’s officially dead in the water.”

Microsoft won’t abandon the old system, but it’s not going to put too many resources towards making it a kick-butt phone with killer features.

So, Microsoft basically just told everyone there’s no reason to purchase a new Windows mobile phone this year.

Unless you’re a super-fan of Microsoft, why invest in old technology?

The new, hot-looking, Windows Phone Series 7 won’t be ready until the end of the year.

