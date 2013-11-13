Microsoft Just Killed The Controversial 'Stack Ranking' Review System That Killed Employee Morale

More change is coming to Microsoft.

The company just announced that it’s killing the controversial stack-ranking system for employees.

A Microsoft employee told us that while many people will focus on the death of stack-ranking, the bigger story here is that Ballmer is losing power.

Stack-ranking is Ballmer’s system for rating employees. Our source says Lisa Brummel, who runs HR at Microsoft, was never terribly fond of stack ranking.

Now that Ballmer is out, so is stack-ranking.

Stack-ranking was a bad system that caused widespread problems for Microsoft.

Essentially, the way it worked was that Microsoft managers had to rank their employees with a 1-5 ranking. No matter how good the employees were, some of them had to get the low-ranking of a 5. Seeing even good employees get a 5 hurt morale at Microsoft.

There was also a knock-on effect to stack-ranking. Brilliant employees didn’t want to work together. Imagine this: You’re a talented engineer. The best in your group. Do you want to go to another group of talented engineers? Someone in that group is going to get a 5, and it could be you.

If you got a low-ranking, then your earning potential is limited.

Another impact: If you were tight with your manager, you could get a good ranking. When your manager moved to a new group, you would follow the manager looking for more high rankings.

Here’s the memo explaining the changes from HR leader Lisa Brummel to employees. Verge got the memo, we’ve seen it ourselves, and can confirm this is real.

To Global Employees, I am pleased to announce that we are changing our performance review program to better align with the goals of our One Microsoft strategy. The changes we are making are important and necessary as we work to deliver innovation and value to customers through more connected engagement across the company. This is a fundamentally new approach to performance and development designed to promote new levels of teamwork and agility for breakthrough business impact. We have taken feedback from thousands of employees over the past few years, we have reviewed numerous external programs and practices, and have sought to determine the best way to make sure our feedback mechanisms support our company goals and objectives. This change is an important step in continuing to create the best possible environment for our world-class talent to take on the toughest challenges and do world-changing work. Here are the key elements:

More emphasis on teamwork and collaboration . We’re getting more specific about how we think about successful performance and are focusing on three elements — not just the work you do on your own, but also how you leverage input and ideas from others, and what you contribute to others’ success — and how they add up to greater business impact.

. We’re getting more specific about how we think about successful performance and are focusing on three elements — not just the work you do on your own, but also how you leverage input and ideas from others, and what you contribute to others’ success — and how they add up to greater business impact. More emphasis on employee growth and development . Through a process called “Connects” we are optimising for more timely feedback and meaningful discussions to help employees learn in the moment, grow and drive great results. These will be timed based on the rhythm of each part of our business, introducing more flexibility in how and when we discuss performance and development rather than following one timeline for the whole company. Our business cycles have accelerated and our teams operate on different schedules, and the new approach will accommodate that.

. Through a process called “Connects” we are optimising for more timely feedback and meaningful discussions to help employees learn in the moment, grow and drive great results. These will be timed based on the rhythm of each part of our business, introducing more flexibility in how and when we discuss performance and development rather than following one timeline for the whole company. Our business cycles have accelerated and our teams operate on different schedules, and the new approach will accommodate that. No more curve. We will continue to invest in a generous rewards budget, but there will no longer be a pre-determined targeted distribution. Managers and leaders will have flexibility to allocate rewards in the manner that best reflects the performance of their teams and individuals, as long as they stay within their compensation budget.

We will continue to invest in a generous rewards budget, but there will no longer be a pre-determined targeted distribution. Managers and leaders will have flexibility to allocate rewards in the manner that best reflects the performance of their teams and individuals, as long as they stay within their compensation budget. No more ratings. This will let us focus on what matters — having a deeper understanding of the impact we’ve made and our opportunities to grow and improve.

We will continue to align our rewards to the fiscal year, so there will be no change in timing for your rewards conversation with your manager, or when rewards are paid. And we will continue to ensure that our employees who make the most impact to the business will receive truly great compensation. Just like any other company with a defined budget for compensation, we will continue to need to make decisions about how to allocate annual rewards. Our new approach will make it easier for managers and leaders to allocate rewards in a manner that reflects the unique contributions of their employees and teams. I look forward to sharing more detail with you at the Town Hall, and to bringing the new approach to life with leaders across the company. We will transition starting today, and you will hear from your leadership in the coming days about next steps for how the transition will look in your business. We are also briefing managers and will continue to provide them with resources to answer questions and support you as we transition to this approach. I’m excited about this new approach that’s supported by the Senior Leadership Team and my HR Leadership Team, and I hope you are too. Coming together in this way will reaffirm Microsoft as one of the greatest places to work in the world. There is nothing we cannot accomplish when we work together as One Microsoft. Lisa

