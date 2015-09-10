For the first time, a Microsoft exec appeared on stage at Apple's new product event

Did pigs just fly?

For the first time, a Microsoft exec appeared on stage during Apple’s annual new product launch event, to demonstrate the new Microsoft Office 365 app for iPad.

Kirk Koenigsbauer, Microsoft corporate vice president of Office 365 Client Apps gave a demo of Office 365 on the new iPad, even using Apple’s new stylus, “Pencil.”

Given that the new iPad Pro is aimed at office workers, and is a lot like the Microsoft’s own Surface Pro PC, his appearance was jaw-dropping.

The kinder, gentler Microsoft under CEO Satya Nadella has been systematically making friends with all of its arch rivals. Today it was Apple. Last week it was VMware. Earlier it was Salesforce.

