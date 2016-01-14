Microsoft just bought a heap of technology from an Australian company

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Photo: Stephen Brashear/ Getty.

Microsoft announced this morning that it has acquired technology assets from Australian company Event Zero to help improve Skype for Business.

The Australian tech company already provides management and reporting software for Skype, but Microsoft wants it to be baked in directly to Skype for Business.

Microsoft says the UC Commander software they have bought includes, “provisioning functions, including support for numbers and desk phones; operations functions, including reporting and alerting; and usage and quality analytics and visualization”.

“In the future, using the technology acquired today, we will be able to add strong diagnostics and troubleshooting capabilities with even more extensive reporting and analytics for online audio, video conferencing and media streams — all within a unified management and admin system,” said corporate vice president of Skype for business engineering Zig Serafin, in a blog post.

David Tucker, Event Zero CEO says:

“Microsoft was a logical partner for the technology. I see the purchase benefiting more Skype for Business customers than Event Zero could possibly reach”.

The total sum of the acquisition has not been released.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.