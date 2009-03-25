Microsoft Jumps On Mars Imaging Bandwagon

Google (GOOG) recently made a splash among Internet geeks with the addition of Mars images to its “Google Earth” product. Now it’s Microsoft’s turn: the company today announced a new partnership with NASA to bring Martian images to Microsoft’s Worldwide Telescope.

No money it is, but might Microsoft some respect among science buffs. Of course, unlike Google Earth/Mars, so far Worldwide Telescope only works on Windows.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.