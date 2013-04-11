Microsoft Isn't Going To Release Office For iPads Until 2014 — Report

Microsoft’s Office software will not be on iOS or Android until the fall of 2014, Mary Jo Foley at ZDNet reports.



Foley is a thorough Microsoft beat reporter. She’s generally quite accurate.

She’s basing her report on a roadmap for Office, which she got from a source.

Office has long been rumoured to be coming to the iPhone and iPad, but so far it hasn’t happened.

Roadmaps can change, so it’s possible we see Office sooner.

For Microsoft’s sake, we hope so. We can’t think of a single good reason Office isn’t already on the iPad.

Microsoft is missing out on the rise of tablet computing. People aren’t buying the Microsoft Surface. They are buying iPads, and some Android tablets.

These people are probably annoyed that they can’t use Microsoft Word, but they’re figuring out alternatives. And it’s not stopping them from skipping Windows-based PCs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.