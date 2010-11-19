Microsoft Is "Very Worried" About The Stability Of Yahoo

With Yahoo in a state of flux, as AOL, News Corp., and private equity rumours swirl, one big partner is getting nervous.



A source tells Kara Swisher Microsoft is “very worried about making sure there is a stable Yahoo.”

Microsoft and Yahoo just recently completed their search partnership. If Yahoo is thrown into limbo by any odd scenarios it could affect Microsoft.

Swisher reports Peter Chernin, the former News Corp. exec has been looking at Yahoo, just in case any PE firms decide they want him to be involved with a take over of the company. Chernin is close to Microsoft, which should help ease its worries if anything happens.

