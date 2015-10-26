Microsoft is still driving some Windows 7 users crazy with nagging ads to upgrade

If you’re running Windows 7 on a machine capable of using Windows 10, chances are you getting swamped with ads from Microsoft telling you to upgrade.

Last month, Microsoft said it accidentally tried to make Windows 7 and 8 machines automatically upgrade to Windows 10 and said it fixed its mistake.

But some people on Twitter are complaining that even from Microsoft’s latest upgrade this month, they are being plagued by nagging upgrade notices that take over their whole screen with no obvious way to turn them off.

If you like your Windows 7 PC the way it is and don’t want to upgrade, that doesn’t make Microsoft’s nagging go away.

Mathew Stroup/@mathew_is_angry Windows 10 upgrade nagging can take over your whole Windows 7 screen

If you are technical enough, you can turn this off by going into a file called a Windows file called Microsoft Registry Editor (“Regedit”) and making some changes. But be careful. This is the file that tells Windows what to run when it starts up and you can really mess up your computer if you mess this file up.

If you want to go this route, follow the instructions from the three sources, according to Hugh Mobley:

YAHOO! !!! after days of trying and trying to STOP Microsoft updates from auto installing (forcing) Windows 10 upgrade SUCCESS FINALLY!!

— Hugh Mobley (@yohm123) October 22, 2015

Mobley tells us he watched this video and read these articles

Or try these apps

Alternatively, you can try an app called Win10WiWi (Windows 10, When I Want It) or one called I Don’t Want Windows 10.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.