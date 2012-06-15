Microsoft Is Throwing A Big Bash On Monday For Its iPad Killers

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

The party starts Monday in L.A. That’s when Microsoft will formally show off its Windows RT tablets, says AllThingsD.(We were invited to the event, but won’t be able to make it.)



Microsoft has been talking about its new tablets, which run on ARM processors, and spilling out a few details at a time but it hasn’t formally shown off the lineup or let the public give them a try.

So far, we’ve only had a few sneak peeks. For instance, Asus trotted out its Tablet 600 Computex show in Taiwan last week.

Windows RT tablets will be different from Windows 8 tablets that run on Intel chips. RT will not run any older Windows 7 software — all of its software will use the new Metro interface. These tablets are clearly aimed at the same consumers who would buy an iPad instead of a desktop or laptop.

There’s been some controversy over how expensive these devices will be. Analysts say that Microsoft is charging a lot of money to device makers for the operating system — like ~$80 dollars — and that means these devices will be WAY more expensive than similar Android tablets and maybe even higher priced than the iPad. However, Microsoft plans to include a version of Office on RT tablets and thinks people will decide that Office is worth a some extra dough.

Are you a current or former Microsoft employee with an opinion on Windows 8? We want to hear it! We are discreet. [email protected] or Julie188 on Twitter.

