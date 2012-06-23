Microsoft Is The Most Exciting Company In Tech, Hands Down

I never thought I’d ever hear myself utter such words post-1995. But after Monday’s reveal of the Surface tablet—complete with an ultra-thin, pressure-sensitive keyboard cover and the most discreet integrated kickstand ever—and today’s Windows Phone 8 announcement—which will be based on the same underpinnings as the Windows RT part of Windows 8—I’m a believer that Microsoft is the most innovative consumer tech company right now.



No, seriously.

