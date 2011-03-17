Microsoft Is Taking Pains To Keep Samsung On Board With Windows Phone

Photo: Samsung

Nokia won’t complete its transition to Windows Phone until 2013, so what does Microsoft do in the meantime to keep its lagging mobile platform from dying?Based on a recent job posting, it looks like it’s going to be paying a lot of extra attention to Samsung.



The job posting, which was uncovered by WMPowerUser, calls for somebody who can create a virtual team to work with Samsung on all aspects of its Windows phone strategy, from designing hardware to marketing to coordination with carriers.

It’s to take some serious sales chops: the candidate must be able to “influence Samsung’s portfolio to garner a significant and increasing share of design-ins” and “influence Samsung’s roadmaps to ensure they align with Microsoft Windows Phone product goals.”

It’s actually amazing that the job is vacant. Microsoft has liaisons with nearly every company it does business with, and it must have had somebody handling Samsung prior to the launch of Windows Phone 7

But in the last two months, Microsoft has had an awful time pushing out its first software update to Windows Phone 7, and most of the affected handsets have been from Samsung. That couldn’t have done much to boost the companies’ relationship.

Plus, Samsung is pushing all sorts of new devices based on Android — just today, it announced two iPod Touch competitors running Google’s mobile platform.

Apparently Microsoft realises that Samsung will need some extra hand-holding to keep it on board.

