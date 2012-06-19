Photo: AP

Microsoft’s new Surface tablet will do nothing to slow down the iPad, says Apple analyst Brian White of Topeka Capital Markets.In a note this morning, he writes, “If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, the compliments from Microsoft poured down like a torrential storm on Apple last night. At the same time, this event indicates to us that Microsoft is still searching for its own identity in the post-PC era, something that has come naturally for Apple with the rise of the mobile Internet.”



He says Microsoft’s tablet is a bigger threat to Android than Apple. He also says Microsoft might be able to carve out a spot for itself in the enterprise world where Windows-compatible computers are required.

Microsoft didn’t announce a price, and White thinks it will take a “healthy discount” to get consumers on board with the Surface. He’s sceptical Microsoft can get the Surface under $400, which is how much the iPad 2 is selling for right now.



