WEIRD: Microsoft Is Planning To Sell Most Of The Patents It Bought From AOL

Microsoft is planning on selling most of the patents it bought from AOL, Bloomberg reports.Bloomberg says Microsoft doesn’t need most of the 800 patents it bought from AOL for $1 billion.



Microsoft outbid Facebook for the patents, according to the story, so maybe it will end up selling some of the patents it doesn’t want to Facebook?

