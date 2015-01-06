Microsoft Is Over 70 Per Cent Male

Microsoft just released more official numbers from its 2014 diversity report, which shows men make up 75.7% of the company’s workforce in the US.

The company’s global workforce is 71% male.

This data comes just one month after CEO Satya Nadella told investors he planned on hiring more diverse employees. In October, Nadella was criticised for saying women should trust “karma” when it comes to getting raises. He later released an internal memo to correct his public gaffe, suggesting he was “inarticulate” in his remarks at the time.

Other tidbits from Microsoft’s diversity report:

It’s mostly white (60.7%).

Asians are the biggest minority (29%). Latino and Black workers comprised 5% and 3.4% of Microsoft’s US workforce, respectively.

Microsoft management is largely male (88%) and white (81%).

Microsoft is working to close its diversity gaps, but it’s happening very slowly: The number of Hispanics at Microsoft grew by 0.5%, Blacks grew by 0.3% and Asians grew by 0.2%, while there are only 1% fewer White employees.

Check out the full report here.

