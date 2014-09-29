Microsoft Is Opening A Store A Few Blocks From Apple's Iconic Fifth Avenue Site

Microsoft has confirmed rumours that it will open a store in New York, after reports suggested last month that the company was negotiating for the former Fendi store on 677 Fifth Avenue.

A report in the Wall Street Journal confirms that Microsoft has leased the site, and that the negotiations took over five years.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, corporate vice president for Microsoft retail stores David Porter said “As our first flagship store, it will serve as the centrepiece of our Microsoft Stores experience, this is a goal we’ve had since day one — we were only waiting for the right location. And now we have it.”

The new Microsoft store will be just down the road from Apple’s flagship store on Fifth Avenue, a sign that Microsoft is looking to make gains in the same high-end retail market that Apple has been dominating for years.

There aren’t many details on what will be inside the new Microsoft store, although Porter did tell the Wall Street Journal that it would be “much more than just a Microsoft Store” and would feature an “experiential space.”

