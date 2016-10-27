Microsoft is now 'more innovative' than Apple

Getty Apple CEO Tim Cook

On Wednesday, Microsoft held an event in which it showed off a whole bunch of 3D software baked into Windows 10, a new Surface PC that competes with the iMac and an interesting new device for the Surface line of PCs called the SurfaceDial.

This is a dial device that you use in addition to a mouse, a digital pen and a touchscreen. It lets you manipulate the images on your screen, so you can do things like bring up new colour palettes, adjust volume and screen brightness, or even scroll through a big document.

Now add in Microsoft HoloLens, its augmented reality device that costs about $3000 (with other new VR accessories starting at $300), and all the cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) services Microsoft is offering developers, and you’ve got a company that is truly impressing people with a new wave of innovation.

Contrast this with the company previously known as the monarch of innovation: Apple. Apple is the company that brought us the iPod, the iPhone, the tablet, the first verbal digital assistant, Siri. On Tuesday, after reporting its first decline in revenue since 2001, with shrinking shipments across all products, an analyst asked Tim Cook the unthinkable question: Was the company now just a follower of other’s innovations? (Cook was none too pleased with the question, or the implication.)

None of this was lost on people watching Microsoft’s event. One thing people tweeted over and over again during the event: Microsoft is now officially more innovative than Apple.

Microsoft is officially more innovative than Apple. Keep It up, I love the products launched. Amazing #MicrosoftEvent

— Abhishek Pratap (@AbhishekPrtp) October 26, 2016

OK. Break time is over. @Apple needs to get back to being hungry. I hope they’re watching this #MicrosoftEvent

— Ish (@ishabazz) October 26, 2016

I’m an Apple shill and the #MicrosoftEvent is giving me an existential crisis.

— Ramsey Yunis (@SirRamsalot) October 26, 2016

OMG *drool* a 28″ Tablet you can draw with stylus on… if only I could get that from Apple…#MicrosoftEvent

— Cocoanetics  (@Cocoanetics) October 26, 2016

Pretty sure Jonny Ive stolen by Microsoft and now internally trolling Apple. Explains switch in design leader #SurfaceStudio #MicrosoftEvent pic.twitter.com/VHYlXPD6Bn

— Ryan Daws (@Gadget_Ry) October 26, 2016

Microsoft is beating Apple at courting the professional and creative market. Microsoft is becoming cooler than Apple. #MicrosoftEvent

— Richard Padilla (@chadvictory) October 26, 2016

it seems all the “wow” factors have moved from Apple to Microsoft this year #microsoftevent

— Duk Dik (@dukeydickey) October 6, 2015

And, just for kicks, here are the tweets from two former Microsoft outsiders that Microsoft bought to help spur innovation, Javier Soltero, the co-founder and CEO of Acompli now running the Outlook team.

This machine is amazing. The combination of touch & Surface Dial is a genuinely new and intuitive way of interacting with a computer. https://t.co/vywCYFTYHW

— Javier Soltero (@jsoltero) October 26, 2016

And Nat Friedman, the co-founder of app-development platform Xamarin, now owned by Microsoft.

Surface Studio: the size of the screen and the “drafting table” angle are just amazing. pic.twitter.com/nmKit8RH7O

— Nat Friedman (@natfriedman) October 26, 2016

Here’s Microsoft’s 90-second recap of the event and all the stuff it showed off.

