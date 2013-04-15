Microsoft Is Making A Smartwatch, Too

Steve Ballmer, CEO at Microsoft

Microsoft is working on a smartwatch with a 1.5-inch display, joining the likes of Samsung, Apple, Google, and LG, Lorraine Luk and Shira Ovide of The Wall Street Journal report.



Executives at Microsoft’s suppliers in Asia told Bloomberg that the company asked them earlier this year to ship 1.5-inch displays for touch-enabled watch device.

There’s no guarantee that Microsoft will bring a smartwatch to market, Bloomberg’s sources say, and Microsoft wouldn’t comment on the news.

But this isn’t the first time Microsoft has explored wearable devices. Back in 2003, Microsoft unveiled SPOT (Smart Personal Objects Technology), a data delivery service that watchmakers like Fossil and Suunto integrated into their devices. But Microsoft eventually shuttered the service in 2008.

