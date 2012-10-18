Microsoft Is Making A Big Bet On A Fading Technology

That blue cover is also a keyboard.

Photo: Screenshot

The focal point of Microsoft’s marketing campaign for its new iPad-rival, the Surface, is a cover that doubles as a keyboard.This surprises MG Siegler, because keyboards are a fading technology:



I do find it a little odd just how much Microsoft is playing up the Touch Cover. Look, it does seem cool (though as far as I know, no one outside the company has actually used one yet). But both here and in the initial commercial they’re making it seem like you’re going to need one.

That’s not a tablet. That’s a PC — a PC with a thin keyboard and a thick screen.

Yes, I love the Logitech thin keyboard for the iPad. But that’s only because I’m a writer with 30 years of physical keyboard baggage. I’m a (slowly) dying breed. And I still love using the iPad much more when it’s not “docked” to the keyboard — which is most of the time.

I’m not saying it’s a mistake to market the device this way — it may actually be smart — I just wasn’t expecting it to be so blatant.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.