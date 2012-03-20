Microsoft Is In Trouble If It Doesn't Release Windows 8 By October

Microsoft will finish work on its newest operating system in the summer, setting itself up for an October release, reports Bloomberg.



The OS will land on PCs and tablets alike that make use of Intel or ARM chips, fulfilling the software company’s promise to support both standards.

Why the push to make the delivery in this time frame?

According to Michael Gartenberg, an analyst at Garter, Inc., “If they miss the September-October time frame, they’re going to be stuck without being able to ship anything in 2012. The last thing Microsoft wants to have is a situation where there are no compelling Windows tablets at a time when the new iPad looks like it’s going to be a good seller for the holidays.”

Microsoft will reveal more information at an April event for its partners to share information on timing and marketing.

